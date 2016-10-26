Illness forces May to pull out of show

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May has cancelled his upcoming tour dates due to a mystery illness.

The 69-year-old was due to perform at Preston Guild Hall on Thursday, December 15, alongside West End star and long-time collaborator Kerry Ellis but their tour has now been “postponed indefinitely”.

I’m gutted to have to pull out - I hate letting our loyal fans down

May cites “a persistent illness which is destroying my energy and my will”.

He added: “I’m gutted to have to pull out - I hate letting our loyal fans down. But the advice I have had is that I must take time off to heal, rather than go out on tour again and risk falling down on the job, which would be much worse.”

Kerry Ellis, who is releasing an album with May in March, titled ‘Anthems II’, commented: “Brian is a dear friend of mine and obviously his health must come first.

“I was so looking forward to touring the UK again with Brian.

“I know so many of you had bought tickets for an early Christmas treat, and I am truly sorry that we are letting so many of you down. But we will be back next year for sure, with new music for you all to hear.”

If you bought a ticket for the show and would like a refund, then a full one can be requested from the point of purchase.

The whole statement from Brian can be found on www.brianmay.com.