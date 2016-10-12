Illegal Eagles act as timely tribute

Earlier this year, legendary rock band Eagles said farewell for the final time but tomorrow will see their most popular tribute band take to Preston Guild Hall.

Founding member Glenn Frey died in January, leaving Don Henley as the only other original member who still regularly toured with the band.

After performing at the Grammy Awards in March, Henley said: “I don’t think you’ll see us performing again.”

However, Illegal Eagles have long been established at the ‘World’s Official Number One Eagles Tribute’ and have been performing across England for almost 20 years.

Promising tight harmonies, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship, Phil Aldridge, Keith Atack, Al Vosper, Trevor Newnham, Garreth Hicklin and Greg Webb, try to recreate the distinctive sound of The Eagles with both flare and impressive authenticity.

This latest production will also feature a touching tribute to the late Glenn Frey, tracing his personal input to the band as well as showcasing some of his own solo material.

Tickets are priced £25.50 and are available from 01772 804444.