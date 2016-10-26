Hairspray will have you dancing in those aisles!

Get your dancing shoes on!

Smash hit musical comedy Hairspray is coming to Blackpool Winter Gardens next year.

HAIRSPRAY

The international stage extravaganza will run at Blackpool Opera House from Monday September 18-23.

Tickets priced from £17.50 go on sale at 10am on Friday and are available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

It’s Baltimore, 1962 where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

This is a fantastic feel good show

Featuring the hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids in Town and many more, Hairspray will delight audiences during Blackpool’s world-famous Illuminations season.

Winter Gardens Managing Director Michael Williams said: “We are thrilled Hairspray is coming to the Winter Gardens next year.

“This is a fantastic feel-good show and one I am sure will be a huge success in Blackpool.

“Whether you’ve previously seen Hairspray on the stage or screen or you’ve not seen it at all, it is a show which attracts a wide ranging audience and is suitable for all ages.”

Further details about casting will be revealed soon.

WHAT ELSE IS ON?

Shout – Wednesday October 19 – Thursday November 3

The Shawshank Redemption – November 14-19

Great Expectations - Saturday December 10 - Saturday January 7

La Cage Aux Folles – February 21-25

Cirque Berserk – March 8-12 Wonderland – Monday 10 – Saturday 15 April

The Wedding Singer – July 4-8

Sister Act – August 22-27

Dirty Dancing – August 29 – September 2

Hairspray – September 18-23