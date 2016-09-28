Grimethorpe Colliery Band bring home the brass

Lowther Pavilion will be welcoming the Grimethorpe Colliery Band on Saturday night.

The legendary brass band, described by late composer, Sir Peter Maxwell Davies as, “the finest jewel in the world of brass bands, and a unique cultural asset”, have performed shows all across the world and Lytham marks their latest destination.

The band gained fame when they appeared in 1996 Ewan McGregor film Brassed Off, also providing the soundtrack.

Founded during the First World War, in 1917, Grimethorpe have won numerous awards over the years including; 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 Yorkshire Regional Championships, two English National Championship victories, four British Open Championships and being named National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain, four times.

Over the years they’ve performed at such grand events as the FIFA World Cup, Awards,Eurovision and London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

They appeared on Roy Harper’s single ‘When an Old Cricketer Leaves the Crease’ and became the first brass band to play the BBC Proms along with the Black Dyke Mills Band in 1974.

For tickets, priced at £20.50 for adults and £15 for children, visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/show/grimethorpe-colliery-band