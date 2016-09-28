Grand entrance for the psychic to the stars

Popular psychic Sally Morgan will be visiting Blackpool Grand Theatre tomorrow night as part of a record-breaking eighth consecutive tour.

The ‘psychic to the stars’ visits the town as part of a huge tour that continues until June 2017.

She said: “I can’t wait to come to Blackpool. The psychic energy there will be fizzing before and during the show and there will be laughter and tears and hopefully an unforgettable night for all.”

Sally is possibly this country’s most famous psychic. Over the years she has been the star of TV shows such as ‘Star Psychic’ and ‘Psychic Sally: On the Road’ which followed her gruelling touring schedule.

She added: “There is psychic energy around all of us,

“Everyone has the ability to plug into it and at the show in The Grand Theatre I will be able to use that energy to draw messages through from the other side.

“I never know what will come through which means I’m often just as surprised as the audience.

“Sometimes messages are shocking, sometimes they are heart-breaking and sometimes they are just plain bizarre, but they are always entertaining and ultimately hopefully the audience will be uplifted and leave full of hope.

“Simply sit back, be open-minded and make sure you come forward if you think there is a message for you. Seeing is believing!”

Last year, Sally released her most recent life memoir ‘Call Me Psychic’.

She claims she had her first psychic experience at the age of four when she saw her first ghost and says she has grown up with the ability to receive messages from spirit world.

Her down-to-earth straight-talking style has proved popular with audiences up and down the country over the past eight years.

Before that, she used to do readings for Princess Diana for over four years and she has been a psychic for countless celebrities and public figures.

In addition to her own shows, she has also appeared on television programmes such as Loose Woman, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Juice.

Tickets are available priced at £27 from the Blackpool Grand Theatre box office on 01253 290190.