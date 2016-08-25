Girls Aloud singer in Blackpool musical cast

A host of musical theatre stars will join pop star Sarah Harding and TV heart-throb Andy Moss when Ghost – The Musical heads to Blackpool.

West End star Jacqui Dubois will take on the role of Oda Mae Brown which was made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the film of the same name.

Jacqui Dubois

Also taking to the stage will be Sam Feriday as Carl, Leo Sene as Willie, James Earl Adair as the Hospital Ghost, Gary Lee Netley as the Subway Ghost, Tarisha Rommick as Louise and Simbi Akande as Clara.

Completing the cast will be Lori Baker, Ethan Bradshaw, Lauren Drew, Matthew Vinetot, Mike Ward and Kelly Hampson. They will join Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding who will star as Molly and former Hollyoaks actor Andy Moss who plays Sam.

Producer Bill Kenwright said: “Ghost is a story full of hope, and is one of those films which never leaves you. The book by Bruce Joel Rubin and score by Dave Stewart and Glenn Ballad come together wonderfully in one of my favourite new musicals in years.”

Winter Gardens Managing Director Michael Williams said: “We’re sure people are going to love the show when it arrives.”

The double academy award winning film was a box office success when it was released in 1990 and starred the late Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn and Whoopi Goldberg. The show will run at Blackpool Opera House from Monday October 3 to Monday October 15. Tickets are on sale now from www.wintergardensblackpool.com