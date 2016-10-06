Four days of free music

Blackpool Music Festival will rock the Fylde coast this weekend, with four days of free live music across five venues.

It all kicks off tonight at the Galleon Bar, Abingdon Street, with Luke Neptune taking to the stage.

Performances will also take place at The Waterloo, The Golden Eagle and HMV Blackpool over the weekend, with the main event taking place at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Saturday will be a showcase of acoustic music, whereas Sunday will see the very best local bands, from a plethora of genres, take to the Pavilion stage.

Manchester band, All The King’s Men (pictured) have been asked to headline and other bands playing include The Poly Esters, The Empress and Brother Rabbit.

Another act performing at the Winter Gardens is Beth, a 15-year-old schoolgirl who is travelling all the way from the Scottish island of Bute.

Beth will be making the most of her visit to Blackpool, performing at three of the five venues. In addition to the Winter Gardens, she’ll be playing at HMV and the Waterloo, despite not being old enough to drink there!

She has recently become somewhat of an internet star, with her cover of Pie Jesu gaining over 100,000 views after being picked up by online magazine Music Crowns.

Blackpool Music Festival founder, Jon Bamborough, first spotted her busking in a Cumbernauld shopping centre and he said: “I was impressed by Beth’s singing and then later learned that although she lived on the Isle of Bute, she regularly travelled to the mainland and busked in order to raise money for local charities including he Moira Anderson Foundation and Callum’s Cabin.

“She is an incredibly talented young lady and did such a great job last year performing at our festival that we had to invite her back again and were delighted when she accepted.”

Jon founded the festival in 2013, this year he’s trusted Stephen Pierre with managing the event.

Stephen said: Promoting destination reduced price festival parking, supporting a local charity in Street Life and offering the town a free music festival is a step closer in helping to put Blackpool back on top. The potential for this festival to grow is huge. The interest received from over 60 bands eager to play on this event and at The Winter Gardens has been overwhelming.”