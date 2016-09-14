FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Three star ratings for Fylde

Here are all the three star ratings in the Fylde.
ADI’s Chicken, 104 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Ali Raj, Blackpool Road, Kirkham
Ansdell Filling Station, 133 Church Road, St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes
Antonio’s, 42 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Bangkok Thai Restaurant, 13 Park Street, Lytham St Annes
Bargain Booze Select, 83c Warton Street, Lytham St Annes
Bond’s Restaurant, Bonds Lane, Elswick
C J Wood, Grange Road, Singleton
Cafe Nero, 48 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Cafe Nero, 46 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Candie Bar, 12 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Capri, 4 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes
Carlton Hotel, 61 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Chicky, 28 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Clifton Park Hotel, 299-301 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Curry Lounge, 15 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes
Dahlias Farm Shop, Cropper Road, Blackpool
Dalmeny Hotel, 19-33 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Dilraj, 188 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes
Domino Pizza, 53 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Heng Yun, 12 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes
Hungry Monkey, 6 Back St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Inn on The Prom, 11-17 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Jacks Restaurant & Bar, 54 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Jononi Balti, 91 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Kingfisher Tavern, St. Georges Park, Kirkham
Lightning Club, Mill Lane, Bryning With Warton
Moorings Care Home, 58-60 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes
New Fortune House, 26 Garstang Road South, Medlar With Wesham
Newton Service Station, Old Blackpool Road, Newton With Scales
No 10 Ale House, 10 Park Road, Lytham St Annes
Pearl of Freckleton, 1 Lytham Road, Freckleton
Refuel (YMCA), Mythop Road, Lytham St Annes
Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel, Lodge Lane Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde
St Anne’s Miniature Railway Co Ltd, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes
Staining Golf Course, Chain Lane, Staining
Street Trader Hallfield Catering
Street Trader Jackies Pitstop
Tak Ming Canton Kitchen, 148 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
The Cartford Inn, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston
The Chimes, 83 Park Road, Lytham St Annes
The Fresh Kitchen, 41 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes
The Garden Cafe, 42 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
The Little Village Nursery, 41 Woodlands Road, Lytham St. Annes
The Plough, Lytham Road, Freckleton
The Sandwich Shop, 4 Bath Street, Lytham St Annes
The Waters Edge Pub Restaurant, Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St Annes.
Thorougoods, 18-20 Alexandria Driv, Lytham St Annes
Tijuana Mexican Kitchen, 3 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes
Whites Sandwich Bar, 150 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton
Whyndyke Farm, Preston New Road
Wigglesworth Coffee Shop, 2 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes
Willows Catholic Club, Bryning Fern Lane, Kirkham
Woodlands Wines, 39 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Wyre Farm Meats, 83 Poulton Street, Kirkham
