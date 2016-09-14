FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: One star ratings for Fylde

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Here are all the one star ratings in the Fylde.

Ashiana, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh

Black Horse, 29 Preston Street, Kirkham

Costa Coffee, 331 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Croft Court Catering Unit, Naze Lane, Freckleton

Fresh Food Corner, 40 Station Road, Wesham

Harveys Chicken & Pizza, 81 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Kellys News (Ansdell) Ltd, 31- 33 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Nile, 112 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Rigby’s Farmhouse Restaurant, Carr Lane, Bryning With Warton

Simply Natural, 26 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Spar Stores, 29 Lytham Road, Freckleton

St Annes Old Links Golf Club (Kitchen), Highbury Road East, Lytham St Annes

Sverida, 14 Station Road, Medlar With Wesham

The Marrakech, 1 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Tiggywinkles Day Nursery, High Street, Elswick

