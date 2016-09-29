Folk singer Kate Rusby visits Lancashire

Folk fans may be tempted to make the short trip down the motorway to see Kate Rusby in concert at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall, tomorrow night.

Audiences are sure to be thoroughly entertained by Kate’s choice of much-loved classics from her back catalogue stretching over her two decades of music making together with a selection of fresh new tracks from her latest album Life in a Paper Boat, released next month.

The 12-track album boasts six brand new originals and it’s been produced by Kate’s husband Damien O’Kane, who also plays tenor guitar and banjo.

Kate said: “Damien had more time in the production seat for this album.

“We wanted to experiment much more with sounds and effects, especially those that can be recreated on stage.

“He is quite the master of it these days- we were both really excited about where it would lead and both love the end result.

Kate Rusby

Known as the ‘Barnsley Nightingale’, Rusby is often cited as one of the leading lights in British folk music, and is credited with moving the genre forward, whilst still retaining its traditional appeal.

Over the years, she has won many awards, mostly at the BBC Radio 2 folk awards, being voted Best Live Act in 2006 and Folk Singer of the Year in 2000.

She is also one of very few folk singers to be nominated for the Mercury Prize, for her second album ‘Sleepless’, which also won the award for Best Album at the BBC Radio 2 awards.

The concert will start at 7.30pm, tomorrow at King George’s Hall, Blackburn.

For tickets, call: 0844 8471664.