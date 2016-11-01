Fire troupes combine for explosive show

Two pioneers of fire performance from two different countries will act as the centrepiece to tonight’s Lightpool celebrations.

The French Les Commandos Percu will be joined by the British Fireworks Collective for an explosive performance.

Les Commandos Percu have travelled the world for more than 20 years, with their innovative percussion work and specialised knowledge of fireworks.

They say that “the essential sparkle to the fusion between music and fireworks is movement: street to street, amongst the public, the pyromusicians enlighten the sky with their rhythms”.

For their first ever performance in Blackpool, they’re bringing their ‘Interventions Mobiles’ show, an explosive procession of fire and sound.

The Fireworks Collective on the other hand, are a world-renowned fire performance troupe bringing together fire performers from all over the UK.

Each year they collaborate to create a unique show at Burning Man Festival in the Black Rock Desert, Nevada.

The show starts at 8pm.