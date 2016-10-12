Festival of Remembrance returns to Marine Hall

The seventh annual Northern Festival of Remembrance at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall will see the return of the band of the King’s Division.

The Army band, which is conducted by Captain Steward Halliday, are based at Weeton Barracks.

The festival, which is in support of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, will by hosted by Mayor of Wyre, Coun Terry Lees on Wednesday, November 9.

BBC Radio Lancashire’s Sally Naden will narrate the festival, which will also feature singers Ann Cookson and Peter Baldwin, along with young performers from the recently formed Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre.

The second half of the show will see the Drum Head Service of Remembrance, conducted by Rev Stephen Dunn, who will be joined by the Capricorn singers.

Members of F Company Scots Guards will lead the Parade of Standards and the High Sheriff of Lancashire John Barnett MBE DL will deliver a special reading.

Producer John Shedwick said: “Even more standards and cadets will be on parade this year.”

Tickets are priced at £10, which includes a programme, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

They are exclusively available from Andrea Mullin, of Electoral and Civic Services on 01253 887257.