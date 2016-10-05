Festival nominated for award, third year in a row

Blackpool Music Festival, which takes place this weekend, has been nominated for three awards at the UK Festival Awards.

The festival, which will run at Blackpool Winter Gardens from Thursday until Sunday, has been nominated for the Best Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and Grassroots Award.

We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the third time in as many years

It’s the third time the festival has been shortlisted for the Best Metropolitan Festival gong and it’s joined for the first time by Blackpool’s Rebellion punk festival.

Blackpool Music Festival organiser Jon Bamborough said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the third time in as many years.

“It is a massive team effort and this year Stephen Pierre has taken the festival to the next level by championing the main stage event at The Winter Gardens.

“Blackpool is on the up and we have some serious competition as we are also up against Rebellion.

“We feel honoured to even be in the same category as Rebellion because it exemplifies just what we aspire to in that Rebellion is still an independent, DIY operation that is like a large family.

“It’s certainly my favourite festival and if there is any justice, it should be a clear winner.” To vote for either of the festivals visit www.festivalawards.com/vote before Friday, October 28.