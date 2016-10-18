Favourite funnymen show boost for project

Two of the Fylde coast’s favourite funnymen will be helping to boost the Lytham Hall restoration appeal when they headline evenings of comedy at the Hall.

Johnnie Casson is the star attraction tonight while Mick Miller tops the bill on November 17.

Both evenings will feature support acts and tickets, price £20 including buffet, are available from the Hall estate office or tea room.

Tickets are also on sale for Christmas party nights to be held on December 3, 9 and 16 in the upper west wing, which is also the venue for a New Year’s Eve Ball with entertainment from vocalist Heather Dee. The events are to fund raise for Lytham Hall which is essential to keep Lytham Hall open.

Details of all events from (01253) 736652 or (01253) 736675.