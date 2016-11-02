Fashion fever as Lightpool Festival goes to the dogs

They came ‘bark’ by ‘pup-ulour’ demand – and in much greater numbers.
For Blackpool’s Lightpool Festival literally went to the dogs on Sunday – illuminated dogs with attitude.
Following a series of workshops in various locations throughout Blackpool in September and October to help pet owners create their own illuminated doggy fashion items, a parade was held as part of this year’s festival, as it was last year.
And beloved pooches looked spectacular as they took part in a mass illuminated dog-walk through the resort.
Following the parade, there were some canine special guests at a staged event in St john’s Square.
Headlining was Trip Hazard from Britain’s Got Talent as Crufts meets cabaret.
Tonight sees LED drummers, Spark! in a unique, captivating and outstanding show. Exclusively to LightPool, the third year Musical Theatre Degree students from Blackpool & Fylde College have created a bespoke new show. Starting at 9.30pm, the event starts at the Comedy Carpet and moves to St John’s Square for the finale.
