Duo bare all in a puppet show with a difference

An evening of “genital origami” makes a return visit to Blackpool Grand Theatre.

Puppetry of the Penis features Australians who manipulate their manhood into various shapes, objects and landmarks.

Puppetry Of The Penis is the perfect show for all occasions. Break the ice on that all important first date, thrill your friends with a birthday to remember, celebrate your divorce with a bang, and of course, this is the perfect Hen party show

This sometimes shocking but hilarious show is revisiting Blackpool as part of its latest nationwide tour.

As with many stage success stories the show started small and grew in popularity.

Simon Morley premiered the show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 1998 to great acclaim.

An eight-month sell-out tour of Australia followed. They have been wowing audiences at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2000 and have taken London’s West End by storm.

Touring with this show will be the creator and original cast member, Simon.

He has appeared on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Howard Stern, and countless other shows around the world.

He has also preformed to the likes of Elton John, Madonna, the Spice Girls, David Beckham, Bono, Carrie Fisher and Amy Schumer.

This latest incarnation comes fresh from sin city itself, Las Vegas, where the show has been thrilling audiences for the last year.

This show will feature all of their favourites, including the Eiffel Tower, the Loch Ness Monster, the Pelican and of course, the iconic Hamburg- er, but will also include a host of new installations, such as Miley Cyrus, Yoda, and the Kardashian, that promise to rock you into hilarious fits of laughter.

A spokesman said: “Puppetry Of The Penis is the perfect show for all occasions. Break the ice on that all important first date, thrill your friends with a birthday to remember, celebrate your divorce with a bang, and of course, this is the perfect Hen party show.

“We understand the title can be a little scary, but rest assured we are experts at talking about our show in the cleanest possible way. It’s just comedy after all.”

This is a non-sexual show and does contain full frontal male nudity.

Puppetry of the Penis is at The Grand on September 30 and tickets are available from www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk