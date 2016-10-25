Darren names Day for Viva concert

Stage star Darren Day will perform live in concert at Viva.

Darren Day: Live in Concert will be staged at the resort’s self proclaimed ‘Vegas Venue’ as it continues its push to bring a variety of acts to the town.

The evening is a chance to see Darren perform his favourite music and some of his incredible impressions in a full evening show with a live band and sensational support show featuring beautiful country vocalist Stephanie D.

The show lasts two hours and tickets are priced from £17.50 to £23.50.