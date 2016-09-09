Dahlia hoping to bring country back to the charts

For a lot of people, country music must invoke memories of a bygone era.

The genre of music, which originated in the USA’s deep south, is one which isn’t often seen in the charts very often.

But a new band, featuring a local musician, aim to make country music relevant again.

Dahlia, an all-female three-piece including Jess Roberts from Lytham, have released their debut single today through Decca Records - the label which used to be home to such stars as Patsy Cline.

After forming as recently as March and performing for the first time at the Little Mountain Festival in July, the single release marks the latest milestone in a meteoric rise for the girls.

The single, titled ‘Only Human’ was written for them by Ben Earle who is one half of Country duo The Shires who became the first UK Country artists to chart in the Official UK Top 10 album charts last year.

The band now have plans to release more music in October and will be touring the UK in February 2017.

Singer Jess said: “This is our first release as Dahlia so for that to be out via Decca Records is really exciting for us.

“It’s a beautiful song that we can really relate to and we feel like others will easily be able to relate to it too.”

The single has been given a digital release and is available on iTunes now.