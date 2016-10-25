Classics get the fans on their feet

The South, Viva, Blackpool

I remember watching The Beautiful South play to a packed Empress Ballroom some years ago, so was looking forward to seeing The South which has formed to keep alive the band’s musical legacy.

This show included new material too, but inevitably it was the hits, mainly from the ‘90s, which got the crowd on its feet.

Vocalist Dave Hemingway struggled on a few occasions to hit the right note, but Alison Wheeler - the third of three female singers who were part of the original line-up - was in superb form.

And to be fair, the sound got better as the two-part concert went along, with a rousing encore rounding off the night.

Classics during the first half included Song For Whoever, We Are Each Other and Old Red Eyes is Back while the second half got underway with a rousing rendition of Don’t Marry Her.

It was one of those gigs where you forget just how many chart-toppers a band had, until the songs keep coming - Rotterdam, You Keep It All In, Carry On Regardless, Good As Gold.

But there was also chance to hear material from The South’s new album Sweet Refrains, proving this was much more than just a tribute act.