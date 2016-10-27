Classic destination

If you’re looking for a fun way to round off the October half-term, then look no further than Thornton Little Theatre on Sunday night.

Presented by Starbright Entertainments, Edith Nesbit’s well-loved tale, The Railway Children, will be brought to life in this brand new adaptation.

The classic story is based around the titular ‘railway children’, Roberta, Peter and Phyllis.

They live in a comfortable house in London until their father, who works for the government, is falsely accused of selling state secrets and is imprisoned for five years.

The children and their mother have no choice but to leave their home and move to a quiet little cottage next to a railway in Oakworth, Yorkshire.

They quickly make friends with the Station Master, Mr Perks, and an Old Gentleman who waves everyday from his carriage on the 9.15 to London.

This unlikely friendship proves to be a very fortunate one and could be key to the release of their father.

As well as being a best-selling children’s book, it was also adapted into a successful film in 1970, starring Dinah Sheridan, Jenny Agutter, Sally Thomsett and Bernard Cribbins.

Starbright Entertainments have built a railway bridge for the stage and make unique use of projections in their productions, in order to help create versatile and vivid scenery.

A great blend of storytelling, drama, comedy and musical theatre, this is the perfect way to make literature come alive for all the family and get the kids ready to go back to school.

Tickets are priced at £9. To book call 01253887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk.