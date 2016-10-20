Circus Stands Up to Cancer

Stand Up to Cancer will come to Blackpool Tower Circus, tomorrow night, with a free night of stand-up comedy.

UK comedians and Edinburgh Fringe regulars, Georgie Morrell and Richard Pulsford, will take to the stage for the special stand up gig to help raise funds for the Stand Up To Cancer charity, which is dedicated to curing the disease.

Georgie Morrell

Georgie Morrell’s act is called ‘A Poke in the Eye’ a self-deprecating title that refers to her being blind for a year, aged 21. The blindness is something that makes up the basis for her show as she makes light of what was quite a dark period in her life.

Richard Pulsford, on the other hand, is more of a one-liner/word play based comedian, who has been likened to Milton Jones, Tim Vine and Stewart Francis, although he jokes “this is not a conscious thing, and I have stopped wearing the kind of shirts Milton Jones wears.”

The show will run alongside the Channel 4 programme of the same name. The campaign aims to raise funds for 30 groundbreaking translational research projects and trials all with the goal of beating cancer for good.

Kenny Mew, general manager of The Blackpool Tower, said: “We are so proud to be hosting such a worthy event at The Blackpool Tower Circus. 100% of the funds we raise on the night will go to this fantastic cause.

We have an iconic venue and some brilliant comedians lined up so the event promises to be lots of fun, and most importantly will raise lots of money for a great cause!

“We have an iconic venue and some brilliant comedians lined up so the event promises to be lots of fun, and most importantly will raise lots of money for a great cause!”

The event starts at 7pm and is free of charge to attend, with charity donations being collected. Tickets are available at the admissions desk of The Blackpool Tower on the night.