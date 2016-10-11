Chuck keeps the faith with acoustic concert

The original lead singer of American rock band Faith No More is bringing his acoustic tour to Bootleg Social, Topping Street, tonight.

Chuck Mosley fronted the alternative metal band for three years between 1985 and 1988, appearing on their first two studio albums, before being fired from the band for erratic behaviour during their ‘Introduce Yourself’ tour.

Chuck Mosley as a member of Faith No More

Mosley references this in a rather tongue-in-cheek fashion, calling his new acoustic tour Reintroduce Yourself.

The singer is taking his tour all over the world but it’s the north of England that he’s really relishing playing.

He said: “I’ve always been a groupie of England and Europe, but the people are really nice.

“When you go to London it’s kinda like LA or New York, but I like it up North and Scotland. I just love it out there.

“I haven’t been out there in a long time and I can’t wait.

“No offence to America, it’s not the fans, or the kids, it’s just the distances between shows.”

The show is described as a “very special, intimate acoustic set” and Mosley will be joined on the night by Smaque, which features Shaun Reader and Oz from The Sound Of Superstring.

Also supporting will be local band Eye The Bomb, who will be performing their first ever live acoustic set.

Tickets for the event are priced at just £7.50 and are available from http://bootlegsocial.co.uk.