Charity entertainment spectacular at Viva

A night of entertainment to raise money for the James Bulger Memorial Trust, will take place at Viva Blackpool, tonight.

The charity was founded in memory of James Bulger who was killed 23 years ago, aged just two years old.

It helps gives families free holidays to Ribby Hall, where the James Bulger lodge is.

Headlining the event is Liverpudlian singer Chris Maloney, who finished third place in the 2012 series of the X Factor.

Also performing will be Lydia Lucy, who finished third in this year’s The Voice and Angie Brown who was the vocalist for Bizarre Inc on the hit singles I’m Gonna Get You and Took My Love.

There will be a whole host of Blackpool talent on offer and Lee Ormsby from the West End will also be present.

On the night there will be a raffle including a prize of a trip to Vegas for one week, including flights, transfers and accommodation.

Liam Halewood, who organised the event, said: “This is one night not to be missed.

“The tickets are £15 with drink on arrival and thanks to Leye D Johns Martin Heywood at Viva and all people that have donated prizes every penny will be going towards getting a bigger lodge to help bigger families enjoy free holidays.”

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available from 01253 297297 and www.vivablackpool.com.