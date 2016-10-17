Can’t Take Your Eyes off this Frankie Valli tribute

Oh What a Night you’re in store for at the Grand Theatre, tonight, as the “Best Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons” tribute act, Walk Like a Man, takes to the raked stage.

You only have to take one look at the popularity of ‘Jersey Boys’ since it debuted in 2005, to see how much of a wide-ranging appeal the music of Frankie Valli really has and it’s an ex-West End performing Jersey Boy himself, in Mark Halliday, who has produced this show.

Valli’s unmistakable falsetto, accompanied by the harmonies of the Four Seasons, formed the blueprint for a number of hits including Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and many more.

With the five of them going on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide and securing their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Walk Like a Man combines infectious personalities, amazing vocals, slick harmonies and even slicker dance moves, to take the audience back on a musical journey from the band’s humble beginnings on street corners to the superstars they became.

The show will run until Saturday, October 29.

For tickets and more information, call the box office on 01253 290190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk