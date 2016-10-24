But seriously, this is a laugh out loud musical

Benidorm’s Crissy Rock has teamed up with fellow actress Leah Bell to write a new comedy musical that will have you dying with laughter.

Seriously Dead is the first offering from the pair, who met when they toured together in Dirty Dusting.

Set in the quiet little fictional town of Olwinskirk, a chain of extraordinary events begin to take place bringing the lives of Betty, Albert, Billy and the local undertaker, Tristan de Winter to an uncomfortable crossroads.

Their lives become linked towards a path leading to The Pearly Gates and a disgruntled Guardian Angel named Thelma.

Along with Crissy and Leah, who play Betty and Thelma respectively, Frazer Hines (known for playing Joe Sugden in Emmerdale) will play Albert, Billy Pearce will play Billy and Paul Dunn will play Tristan De Winter.

The idea for the play first came around when Crissy and Leah were touring together.

During the tour, funny stories and anecdotes helped to pass the time travelling between theatres and Crissy and Leah quickly realised they could work together both in an acting and writing capacity so began looking for a subject on which they could base a new play.

It was when Leah had a conversation with an old friend of hers, Mike Redway – an established singer/songwriter who had mentioned a desire to be involved in a musical – that a meeting was arranged.

After listening to several songs composed by Mike, one in particular caught their attention. The lyrics were very witty and one line struck a chord: ‘Am I Seriously Dead?’

Everyone felt this lyric had to be the title of their new project.

Combining Mike’s natural ability to write both clever and witty lyrics with Crissy and Leah’s comedic skills it was inevitable that their first venture together would be a new comedy play complete with an original musical score.

It all came as a bit of a surprise to Mike, who has finally achieved his lifelong ambition of having his songs included in a musical, aged 76.

Seriously Dead will visit Lowther Pavilion, tomorrow.

• Tickets are priced at £21.50 and are available from the Pavilion box office on 01253 794221.