Blue comic Chubby shows his heart of gold

The country’s bluest comedian will return to entertain and shock audiences at Viva this autumn and winter.

Controversial comic, Roy Chubby Brown will be return to perform a ‘dirty dozen’ dates between Friday, October 14 and Thursday, December 28 2017.

The 72-year-old is perhaps better known for having a big mouth than a big heart, but in the last few years he’s managed to raise a significant amount of money for a number of charities.

It actually all started last December at the Viva. During his December 28 show, he pledged to auction his piano to raise money for the Cumbria Flood Appeal.

This managed to raise £970 and the Teesider made further headlines in August this year, when he donated £5,000 to The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where he was treated for throat cancer back in 2002.

In a career spanning five decades, not many comedians have managed to polarize opinion like Roy Chubby Brown, facing accusations that his style is outdated while simultaneously getting praised as one of the most important comedian’s in the past 25 years.

2017 will be the comic’s fourth season at Viva Blackpool, where his proximity to the audience creates an atmosphere unlike most other venues, fed by the energy and audience interaction associated with former entertainment venues such as the legendary Batley Variety Club.

Viva Blackpool’s managing director, Martin Heywood, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the UK’s most outrageous comedian back to Viva.

“Roy Chubby Brown is a very generous man and we cannot thank him enough for the donation of his Blue Piano last December. This allowed added almost £1000 to the Cumbria Flood Appeal monies raised.

“Fans of Roy Chubby Brown have 12 dates to choose from and booking is already open, for all dates, at our website, where no card charges are made. Our advice is to grab your tickets whilst you can.”

Tickets are already on sale, priced between £19.50 and £22.50. Pre-show dining is also available from £17.

They’re available from www.vivablackpool.com or on 01253 297297.