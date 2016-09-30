Blackpool’s Hollywood film is finally released

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, partly filmed in Blackpool, has been officially released in both the UK and America.

Film fans will finally sit down with their popcorn to see Tim Burton’s new flick around 18 months after the director visited the resort to shoot several key scenes.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Based on the best-selling novel, the movie tells the story of Jake, who stumbles across clues to a mystery that spans alternate realities and times, and uncovers a secret refuge run by Miss Peregrine and filled with residents with unique abilities.

It has been well received by critics, and was rated ‘fresh’ by review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes yesterday, with a score of 61 per cent.

Burton, who returned to Blackpool to switch on the Illuminations last year, and has made no secret of his desire to become the town’s mayor, this week said: “I grew up on the west coast of California, near ­Santa Monica, and it’s kind of similar.

“I used to go there as a teenager – you know that kind of Quadrophenia, lonely person on the dilapidated pier thing – and I think that’s why I like Blackpool.

“That faded beauty – there’s something emotional and tragic and poetic about it. I’m drawn to places like that.”

Miss Peregrine’s will have seven screenings in both 2D and 3D at Odeon Blackpool and Vue Cleveleys today.

It will also be shown at The Island Cinema in St Annes.