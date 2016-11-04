Bish ready to dish out some extra laughter

Liverpool funnyman John Bishop has announced that he will now be coming to Blackpool as part of his new tour - Winging It.

Demand for tickets has been such that he has added 13 shows to the already massive 35 date tour next Autumn.

The comedian will visit Blackpool Opera House on Sunday, October 15 2017.

Last year, he visited Blackpool to unveil his waxwork at Madame Tussauds and he has performed numerous times in the town before, including a performance on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow at the Grand Theatre, in 2010.

Bishop first flirted with comedy in 2000, while still working as a medical representative for the pharmaceutical company Syntex.

His first stand up gig was in Manchester and a year later he made it to the final of all the major new act competitions, including So You Think You’re Funny, the Daily Telegraph Open Mic Awards, the BBC New Comedy Awards, and the City Life North West Comedian of The Year Award, which he won.

In 2002, he was named best newcomer by BBC Radio Merseyside, and in 2004, he won the North West Comedy Award for best stand-up.

However it wasn’t until 2006, that he left his pharmaceutical job to pursue stand-up as a full-time career.

Since then, his popularity has snowballed and 10 years on, he’s one of the most-loved comedians in the country.

He’s also the best-paid, with Forbes reporting that he earned £5.4m last year.

Using his popularity for good, he also raised £4.2 m for Sport Relief in 2012.

Speaking about the tour, John said: “When I start this new tour, it will be three years since my last live show Supersonic, which is the longest break I’ve ever had.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting back on the road - there really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience.

“The new show is called Winging It, and in some respects having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I’m doing in life! But I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Tickets are on sale now and demand is expected to be extremely high. They’re priced from £25 and are available from www.ticketmaster.ie and 0844 8561111.