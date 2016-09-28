A show that should certainly stick around

Stick Man, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

We never tire of reading Julia Donaldson’s enchanting book, Stick Man, at bedtime in our house.

So Scamp Theatre’s stage adaptation had a lot to live up to.

Thankfully, our nearly three-year-old critic was enthralled from start to finish.

It tells the story of Stick Man, who is taken on an adventure away from his Sticky Lady Love and his stick children three. And his subsequent plight to return to the family tree.

So, how does director Sally Cookson turn a relatively short children’s book into a captivating hour-long show?

It helps to have a trio of actors who are endlessly imaginative - using simple props, an impressive array of musical instruments and incredible facial expressions and accents to convey the heart-warming story.

Plus a bit of stick related humour (What does a well-dressed stick man wear? Vivienne Westwood) and panto-style interaction added up to a great family production.