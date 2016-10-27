A Blizzy weekend ahead

Masked Preston band Evil Blizzard return to the town to play their biggest hometown gig to date with a ‘Blizzoween’ spectacular at 53 Degrees on Saturday October 29.

Famous for their energetic and chaotic live appearances, the band have promised something extra special for this evening.

Bassist (one of four!) Filthydirty says: “We’ve hand picked the support bands and have a special secret bona fide legend joining us for part of the gig.

“We are genuinely honoured to have him join us for the night; this guy has written and recorded songs that got us into music when we were kids – he has literally sold millions of records.

“He heard Evil Blizzard and said he’d like to get up with us for a couple of songs”.

We’re really looking forward to Blizzoween, it’s become an annual event and it’s a real get together for friends and fans

Support comes from London-based experimental Psyche rockers Sly And The Family Drone who Filthydirty describes as “Mental. Absolutely crackers.

“They play in the crowd, strip off throughout the set and by the end they’re hanging from the ceiling while the crowd play their instruments. Our kind of guys.”

The evening is opened by local band Fighting, who Filthydirty describes as “by far the best local band about. Including ours!”

Since releasing their second album to critical acclaim 12 months ago, Evil Blizzard have had a relatively quiet year as singer Side has been recording his debut solo album with band members from Indie legends Embrace. Since then, Blizzard have reconvened and have started writing material for their new album, due out next year.

The band, however, couldn’t resist doing a few gigs over the year, including show stopping performances at Portugal’s Milhoe de Festa and Rebellion Festival, and have begun booking festivals and European gigs for next year.

“We’re really looking forward to Blizzoween, it’s become an annual event and it’s a real get together for friends and fans.

“We also use the event as a fundraiser for various charities; this year we’re asking people to bring along a clean pair of socks to donate to ‘Socktober’ to give the homeless clean dry footwear for the winter.

“It’s great to finally get to play 53 Degrees after us all seeing so many great gigs there over the years; it’s been a crazy three years since our first album came out and we were playing to eight people!”

• Doors open at 7.30 and advance tickets are available online from the usual sources.