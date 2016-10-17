‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ author comes to Blackpool

The best-selling author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series will be coming to Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Jeff Kinney has sold more than 168 million copies of the children’s books worldwide and with him living is Massachusetts, USA, this could really be a once in a lifetime chance to see the man himself.

The stories are told from the perspective of ‘Wimpy Kid’ Greg Heffley who writes illustrated stories about his personal life.

The books have proved incredibly popular with children due to the humour and Greg’s friendship with fellow character Rowley Jefferson.

The popularity has been as such that Jeff has now released 11 books in the series and there has also been three films released with a fourth scheduled for next year.

His 11th and most recent offering, ‘Double Down’, will go on sale on Tuesday, November 1 and Jeff Kinney will be visiting the Tower Ballroom on Thursday, November 3 to help celebrate the book’s release.

In this instalment, the pressure’s really piling up on Greg Heffley. His mum thinks video games are turning his brain to mush, so she wants her son to put down the controller and explore his ‘creative side’. As if that’s not scary enough, Halloween’s just around the corner and the frights are coming at Greg from every angle.

When Greg discovers a bag of gummy worms, it sparks an idea. Can he get his mum off his back by making a movie . . . and will he become rich and famous in the process? Or will doubling down on this plan just double Greg’s troubles?

At the event, there will be fun and games for the kids with great prizes up for grabs. Jeff will talk about writing the books and his experience of being involved in the three successful films.

Towards the end of the show, Jeff will open himself up to questions from the audience.

Jeff will also be meeting people and signing books on the day, although will not have time to write individual messages or dedications.

Alternatively, you can pre-order a signed copy of his latest book with your ticket, to be picked up at the venue.

Tickets are priced at £10 or £19.99 for the package including the signed book.

To buy, visit: http://jeffkinney.seetickets.com