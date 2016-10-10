Book review: The Bet by David Grant

A great story for children at bedtime.

Everyone wants to go on the school trip as it sounds fun. But no-one can afford to.

Ed, Zac, Becca and Kat decide to try and work for the money and this sparks off a boys versus girls bet to see who can raise the most!

The Bet by David Grant, £5.99, www.bloomsbury.com

