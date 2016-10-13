Youth football round-up: Blackpool Youth League and Poulton Primary League

The game of the day in the Gold Bond Blackpool and District Youth Football League Under-16 Alpha section saw the top two come face to face and Lytham Juniors Home Heat continued their 100 per cent start to the season against Foxhall.

Kyle Wylie scored a brace as FC Rangers beat Blackpool Rangers Seasiders 4-1.

Jack Galloway and an own goal completed the scoring for Rangers, with Declan Fiefield replying for Blackpool.

An Adam Parkinson hat-trick set Kirkham on their way to an 8-0 win at Layton. James Findlay (2), Will Critchley (2) and Jake McLeod completed the scoring.

In the Under-18 league, Foxhall are three points clear after a 4-2 win over Staining.

Fleetwood Town Rangers drew 4-4 with St Annes, with Rangers’ goals coming from Jamie Hunter, Stephen Abbott, Ollie Tomlinson and Connor Robinson. Oli Smith (2), Kieran Howell and Callum Stonley netted for St Annes.

In the Under-13 Alpha Gold Division, BJFF Blades maintained their perfect start with a 5-2 win against Squires Gate (see picture above), who lost for the first time this season.

Goals for the Blades came from Ralf Newton (2), Matthew Finney, Spencer Phillips and Harrison Giggal, while Leon Smith scored both of Gate’s goals.

Foxhall edged out Poulton 3-1, with Tom Gut grabbing the consolation, and YMCA beat Kirkham Blues 6-2.

Charlie Nixon was in great form for YMCA, bagging four of his team’s goals, with Keaton Adams and Mike Aston also on target. Meanwhile, Airon Mackenzie-Turner and Daniel Fryer replied.

In the Silver League, goals from Scott Orr, Karl Pacheco, Charlie Strachan and Oliver Norman gave Layton a 4-1 win over Kirkham Reds to extend their lead at the top. Alfie Renshaw replied.

FC Rangers went joint-second with their opponents BJFF Vipers after Mathew Guy, Justin Smith and Thomas Appleby gave them the 3-0 win.

Thornton Cleveleys Whites’ great run continued with a stunning 6-1 win over Lytham Blues courtesy of goals from Adam Meadows (3), Prince Yelegon (2) and Max Swarbrick, while Erik Zogo netted for Lytham.

Kallum Illingworth, Finlay Best, Ted Fowler, Kyle Costin and debutant Louis Eunson gave Lytham Maroons a 5-1 win over Foxhall Hoops. Connor Satchel netted for the Hoops.

YMCA Under-11s were a man short but still battled to a 2-2 draw away to Thornton Cleveleys Blacks in the Poulton and District Primary League Cup game.

Despite the handicap, the visitors performed with great spirit.

An evenly-contested first half ended in a stalemate, but both sides netted twice in an entertaining second period, with Coby Wilson and Ali Ruman finding the net for YMCA.

Syd Pearson and George Denye were imperious in defence, with Ruman working tirelessly. Luke Doherty was also notable for YMCA.

BJFF Blades Whites put in a strong performance to beat FC Rangers 9-1, with Josh Nester and Taylor Shaw both bagging hat-tricks.

BJFF have started the season well but goals have been hard to come by, but in this tie they certainly found their scoring boots.

Man of the match Kayden Lord opened the scoring after three minutes, while Raeden Shirran and Oliver Ward also found the back of the net.

FC Rangers battled well and their work was rewarded with a second-half goal.

Blackpool Rangers were also among the goals with a 6-0 home win against Layton Juniors.

Callum Stones grabbed a brace while Branden Brayshaw, Haiden Wrathall, Reuben and Ollie Edwards also scored.

In the Under-12s Championship, Clifton Hornets drew 2-2 with BJFF Warriors.

In what was a tight game, the Hornets twice took the lead with goals from Harrison Hill and Aaron Hamasalh.

But the Warriors pegged them back and scored from a corner with the last kick of the game to snatch a draw.

Meanwhile Matty Poole’s four-goal haul wasn’t enough to stop Thornton Cleveleys Whites from edging a nine-goal thriller, 5-4 against Blackpool Rangers Seasiders.

In what was a very entertaining game, Thornton Whites snatched victory in the evenly contested fixture.

Rangers dominated the game early on and took the lead in the first half with two goals from Matty Poole.

With five minutes to go in the first half, the Whites scored two goals in quick succession to bring the game level going into the break.

Rangers again took the lead early in the second half with Poole’s third of the game, before going on to grab his fourth following up a Jake Mangan shot.

At 4-2 down, the Whites started to put pressure on the Rangers defence and another two goals within a few minutes of each other brought the game level.

The winning goal then came with just five minutes to go, and despite some good chances to equalise, Whites held firm to take the points.

Layton Juniors Clarets eased to a 5-0 derby win against Layton Juniors Blues in the Under-12s Conference.

Liam Helmn opened the scoring within minutes of the kick-off and set the pace for a thrilling game.

Further goals were added by Patrick Cantley, Harley Liddle and John Boulton to hand the Clarets a comfortable lead at half-time.

The Blues came out strong in the second period and created multiple chances, but were unable to add that final touch.

The defence of Sean Precious, Benjamin Farnworth and goalkeeper James Kershaw proved too strong for the Blues’ attacking line.

At the other end of the field, Blues’ goalkeeper Jayden Atkins put on a spectacular display, denying several further scoring opportunities

Captain Benjamin Farnworth finished the game with an impressive 15-yard finish to wrap the game up.

Two late goals by Fleetwoon Gym saw them run out 5-3 winners against BJFF Vipers, a win that overtakes them in the league table.

Goals for Vipers came via Divine Emefe, Flyn Carson and Ben Houghton.

In the Under-14 League One, Poulton Pumas beat Layton 4-2.

Poulton raced into a three-goal lead through Alex McAusland, Matt Price and Ryan Galligan, but Layton pulled one back just before half-time.

Layton got an early penalty to ensure a tense finish, but Jack Wardle hit a stunning half-volley to end the game 4-2 to Pumas.

YMCA Under-15s were left disappointed in falling to a 4-2 defeat to Kirkham Juniors.

The visitors enjoyed the majority of possession in the early stages of the contest without creating any real scoring opportunities.

YMCA were creating very little in the way of chances either until they grabbed the lead in the 25th minute via Taylor Scott’s neat finish.

Kirkham equalised 10 minutes after the restart when a corner was only partially cleared and the ball ran loose to a midfielder who drove the ball home.

Three minutes later, the visitors took the lead with another snapshot from the edge of the area but YMCA fought back well to level with a well-taken strike by Jake Molloy.

Kirkham regained the lead with just 10 minutes left on the clock when a low shot from a narrow angle saw the ball trickle through a group of players and into the far corner of the net.

With YMCA throwing everyone forward in an effort to save the game, the visitors broke away and added a fourth to complete the victory.

In the Under-16s Premier, AFC Fylde put on a show in their 9-0 win against Poulton Town.

Owen Watkinson bagged a hat-trick in seven minutes, there were two goals each for Jaay Marolia and Joe Newell, while man of the match Jack Livesey also scored.