Youth football match of the week: Layton Clarets U13 v Fleetwood Town Reds

Fleetwood Town Reds are top of the Under-13 premier division of the Poulton and District Primary League after a comfortable 2-0 victory away to Layton Clarets at Moor Park in Bispham.

The Reds (playing in blue!) controlled the game, limiting the visitors to very few opportunities, but were frustrated for long spells by outstanding Layton keeper John Dowie.

They had to settle for a one-goal lead at half-time courtesy of their star player Jordan Beavers.

Beavers used his pace to score his 17th goal of a highly productive season with a typical finish from outside the box.

Layton man of the match Dowie continued to keep the visitors in the contest but victory was sealed midway through the second half, following excellent play by Joe Gordon down the right.

Gordon beat the defence and unselfishly passed for Chris Hardingham to net at the back post.

It could have been different had the home side not had a goal from a free-kick disallowed for offside before the interval, though the visitors had no complaints over their defeat.

Layton manager Josh Strachan said: “We played some good passing football but we did struggle to create chances.

“It’s our third season in the top division and perhaps playing on Saturday as well as on a Sunday is catching up with us.”

Centre-half Bailey Stirzaker was Fleetwood manager Andy Smart’s choice as man of the match, while Gordon received the vote of the team’s parents.

Most important for the manager is the progress his whole squad is making.

“It’s going great and we’ve come such a long way in a few years,” Smart said.

“We won the Coulton Plate last season, which was our first trophy, and who knows what we can achieve this season?”