Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey column: I keep on learning

I may have just turned 22 but the gaffer (Uwe Rosler) says, because of the amount of games I have played in already, I play at a level a lot older than my age actually reflects.

I go out there with the same mentality every week and try to be the best midfielder on the pitch.

I am still learning though and I have learned from the red card at Portsmouth.

I had to watch the Southend game and, on a personal note, it was good to come back for the 3-0 win at Bradford, perform well with the team and get the performance and win we needed.

I think at Bradford on Tuesday, and in a couple of games this season, I have put solid performances in.

But it is about the team and my other midfield team-mates have also done well.

I think when you are playing with Bobby Grant, George Glendon, Aiden O’Neill and Markus Schwabl it really helps to develop you as a player because they are good technical players and it helps me massively.

It was great to see and great to be a part of; hopefully it will continue tomorrow against Charlton.

Our skipper Nathan Pond was fist-pumping Ash Eastham and Cian Bolger as we walked off and during the game.

That clean sheet is just massive for them because of the amount of goals we have conceded over the last few games.

We attack every game the same; sometimes it has not paid off this year but I think we have really tightened it up this week and it really showed at Bradford and hopefully we can do the same tomorrow.

I said at the start of the season I was looking to add more goals to my game but it is just not happening for me at the minute.

I’m hitting the post, keepers are making good saves but I think when I get that one I will go on a run like I did in my Carlisle days.

As you saw at Bradford I was involved in nearly every counter-attack; I set Devante Cole up and hit the post so it shows I’m getting in those attacking areas and I can be a threat.

Massive credit to the fans that travelled to Bradford, it was a small bunch of them but they make the noise and get us over the line.