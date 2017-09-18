Fleetwood 34 Hawcoat Park 24: First win delights coach

Coach Steve Woodburn praised his Fleetwood RFC side as they collected their first win of the season at the third attempt in the North Lancs/Cumbria League.

Fleetwood overcame a half-time deficit to complete a 34-24 home win over Barrow club Hawcoat Park.

Scott Richardson kicked one in a series of early penalties to open the scoring.

Hawcourt Park made the most of the wind at their backs to level the scores before Richardson landed his second goal.

However, the Cumbrians hit back with an unconverted try and two further penalties to lead 14-6 at the break.

Fleetwood started the second half strongly but Park extended their lead against the run of play with another penalty.

The hosts piled on the pressure and were rewarded with two tries. Both were scored out wide and went unconverted and so Fleetwood were still behind.

Not for long as the hosts were now playing with great confidence, sealing victory with two more tries and a further two Richardson penalties.

Confidence was now with Fleet and they added another two tries with Richardson taking points from two late penalty kicks.

Woodburn said: “The wind played a factor and it was behind them in the first half. That helped them to score a couple of penalties from our own half.

“We had a chat at half-time to stick to the plan and turn them around. I stressed we needed to take our chances. The lads responded and I was really pleased with our second-half performance.

“Scott missed a couple of conversions but more than made up for it with his penalties. That certainly took the pressure off us and we were far enough in front by that stage. That enabled us to put even more pressure on them and force the result.

“Our forwards were outstanding and Mike Kelly in the centre was particularly good playing out of position.

“We’ve struggled to put a full-strength side out but there’s real good morale in the squad.”

“We are still building and still have lads who are out injured and yet to figure. On that performance there’s going to be some real competition for shirts.

“We are working hard and will be a tough proposition when be field a full-strength team.

“Hawcourt Park are a good side and our season should kick on from now.”

DERICK THOMAS