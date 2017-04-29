Fairbrother's showpiece try fit for a Prince

Fylde's Dave Fairbrother scored an outstanding try as his Royal Navy side lost to The Army in front of a sell-out crowd at Twickenham

The Army won the 100th match in the series 29-20, but number eight Fairbrother, a serving corporal lit up the 81,577 crowd with a superb try as the match moved into overtime.

In the last play of the match, The Navy pack stole their rivals' line-out ball and suddenly Fairbrother got possession.

There seemed little on for Fairbrother, but Fleetwood's finest embarked on a searing diagonal run, shrugging off several tackles before plunging over.

It took several minutes for the television match official to verify the try - during which time the Naval fans in the crowd were shouting 'Fairy, Fairy' the Fylde player's nickname - but the touchdown was awarded.

It was too late to matter, but it was just reward for Fairbrother, who was in excellent form throughout.Prince Harry attended the match as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, which is the official charity for this year's game.

At Twickenham Prince Harry consoled two children over the death of their mother, telling them "it will get better".

He offered support to 11-year-old Emily and 13-year-old Isaac Briggs during half time

Their mother Kim, a 44-year-old HR consultant, had been on a lunch break when she was hit by a cyclist in Old Street, east London, on February 12 last year.

The mother-of-two from Lewisham, who was a pedestrian when she was struck, died in hospital six days later.