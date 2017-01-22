De La Salle 24 Fleetwood 10: Match report

Fleetwood have lost both their North Lancs / Cumbria League matches of 2017 against the same opposition.

The home side missed a penalty attempt but soon took advantage of their numerical superiority with a well-worked try in the right corner after 10 minutes.

The home side then had one of their own players shown a yellow card for foul play but continued to play good attacking rugby and a second try, this one converted, made it 12-0.

Fleetwood came back strongly and enjoyed a period of pressure as Chris Jones, James Torkington and Owen Brown all ran strongly.

But all their efforts were frustrated as a handling error enabled the hosts to kick the loose ball downfield and score their third try for a 17-0 half-time cushion.

Ricky Newton led from the front after the break as Fleet continued to enjoy plenty of possession without penetrating the defence, and they conceded another breakaway try following a mistake in midfield.

The influential Richardson took some stick from the crowd but responded in the best way with two tries.

The first followed Rob Brookfield’s clean catch and drive, then Richardson dived over for his second after the home number eight was yellow-carded.

Fleet lost Dale Thompson to a worrying leg injury and gave young winger Reece Heer a run-out late on.

The visitors hit back with spirit in the second half but the hosts played open, running rugby and were worthy winners.

Ali Cheal did a sterling job out of position at scrum-half, while Della named Jack Brocklehurst as their visitors’ man of the match.

Fleetwood hope to return to winning ways at home to Oldham on Saturday.

