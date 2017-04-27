Amsterdam action for Fleetwood rugby aces

Fleetwood Rugby Club’s under-15 boys team enjoyed a non-stop tour of Amsterdam over the Easter weekend.

A year of fund-raising, with support from Fleetwood Town Council and local businesses, enabled the European visit for 21 players who were accompanied by over 20 family members.

An overnight ferry crossing from Newcastle saw the team land in Holland for a busy day of theme park fun and Go-Karting.

Sunday was match-day and familiar heavy rain and hailstone accompanied the tournament, in which over 50 teams from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK took part.

Fleetwood started on the back-foot following an opening defeat by a well-organised Sandbach side but improvement followed against Dutch side Rugby Academy Noord.

The Green & Gold side then recorded their only win of the tour against local side Kaza. The final game saw a second reversal, this time at the hands of Reading.

Forward Michael Pangburn contributed several conversions and enjoyed his first overseas rugby tour.

“I loved every minute of the tour. It was full of new experiences and it was good to visit Holland for the first time.

“I think I played to the best of my ability, but unfortunately we lost the first game against Sandbach who were the eventual winners. They were really good. It was a mix of results but at least we managed a win.

“The tour definitely brought the team together. Team spirit was really good between players and the parents even enjoyed themselves. We just need to plan the next tour now!”

The final day of the tour on Easter Monday was spent seeing the Amsterdam canals and city sights.