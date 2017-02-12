Aldwinians 41 Fleetwood 5: Match report

The gap between Fleetwood and the top half of the North Lancs / Cumbria League table is growing after this fifth successive defeat in 2017.

Fleetwood arrived in Manchester with a much-changed team but with high hopes of victory against a side who went into the game 12 points behind them in the table.

Fleet welcomed back Luke Wilson and Paul Bamber, and both worked tirelessly throughout the 80 minutes.

The visitors were made to pay for their ill-discipline in the first half as their hosts rushed into a 17-0 lead.

However, Fleet gained a foothold and a great team try was finished by James Torkington on the stroke of half-time to give them hope at 17-5.

However, Fleetwood struggled to get going in the second half and Aldwinians took full advantage with several quickfire tries.

The commitment was still there from Fleetwood but the final pass too often failed to find its target and they couldn’t make any inroads as the scoreboard ran away from them.

Although this was not the result or team performance Fleet were looking for, there were still some standout individual performances, particularly from Rob Brookfield, who was tireless all around the park.

Despite the downturn in results, training in recent weeks has been excellent and all at the club remain convinced this hard work will soon reap its reward on match-days.