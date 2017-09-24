Aldwinians 30 Fleetwood RUFC 32: Bowling hat-trick seals dramatic win

Fleetwood made it back-to-back wins but needed a dramatic late fightback in Manchester after letting a 22-5 half-time lead slip.

Aldwinians surged ahead in the second half only for two late tries by Karl Bowling, sealing his hat-trick and the man of the match award, to secure the points for Fleet.

This first away win of the campaign followed the Melbourne Avenue victory over Hawcoat Park and means the Green and Golds are up to ninth in the table, having lost their opening two games.

Fleetwood’s Jake Brocklehurst was delighted with the win despite his side losing momentum after the interval.

He said: “The first half went straight to plan and you couldn’t have asked for anything better. But we then let them into the game and our heads dropped for a period of time.”

“Karl really came into his own with those two tries in the last few minutes, when we’d gone 30-22 down.

“When they kicked off after the first try the ref indicated thew last play of the game. Karl claimed the ball and scored in the corner.”

“We don’t have too much strength in depth at the moment but we do believe in ourselves.

“Phil Wood has stepped up from the third team and Alex Ogden joined us from the Colts. Mike Kelly has had to play out of position but we’ve held our own.

“The last two results show we can compete in this league. It’s going to be a close season but we have enough to compete.”