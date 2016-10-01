Table-topping Fleetwood await Wigton’s challenge

Fleetwood continue their unbeaten start to the campaign this weekend following an impressive victory at Silloth last Saturday.

Table-topping ‘Fleet host a top three clash when Wigton visit Melbourne Avenue.

The Cumbrians also enjoyed a winning away day last weekend and player-coach Steve Woodburn isn’t underestimating the opposition.

“It will be another tough game against a Wigton side who have won three out of their last four games,” he said.

“They are always a challenge and field a decent pack.

“We play better against the better teams. Saying that, we are here to be beaten at the top of the league and everybody wants to come along and knock you off your perch.

“We’re ready for that and have been preparing accordingly.

“Training is going well and I’m really pleased with the start we’ve made.”

Woodburn will be without two players who have contributed to the winning ways but the coach has replacements on hand.

“Tom Wilson was injured at Silloth and he is likely to be missing,” he revealed.

“Tom Evans will also be absent due to work commitments.

“That’s two key players who will need replacing but we have depth in the squad.

“I’m carrying a knock and will see how things are on Saturday.”

Woodburn is looking to another warm welcome from the Melbourne Avenue crowd and will be looking to the club’s junior players for a pre-match boost.

“Our support has been tremendous so far this season and hopefully that will continue this Saturday as we play well at home,” he said.

“A number of our mini and junior players will be walking out with us before the game and that will be good for everybody.

“I like to see a good relationship between the seniors and junior side of the club as it’s important for the future of the club.”

Kick-off is 3pm; entry is £3 for adults and free for children. The bar opens at noon with live sport on Sky Sports and BT.