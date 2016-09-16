Fleetwood rugby team face title rivals

Fleetwood rugby union club are in home action on Saturday against top-of-the-table rivals Carlisle.

The Cumbrians were relegated last season and will be going all out to go back at the same attempt, having secured two early-season wins.

Coach Steve Woodburn said; “It will be a tough one for us, but it’s a game we are looking forward to after our last two successful results.

“It’s still far too early in the season but it’s a table topping match on Saturday and it will set the tone for our next few games.

“Hopefully we will see a good crowd at Melbourne Avenue and we plan to put a good show on.”

Mike Kelly is missing from the Fleetwood ranks with a knee injury.

Woodburn added: “A lot of the first team and other senior players keenly support the junior set-up on a Sunday and in training during the week.

“We are doing what we can to support the rest of the club and it would be great if more people made Melbourne Avenue the place to go on Saturdays when we are at home.

“Any support from our young players and parents would be greatly appreciated by the boys.”

Kick-off is 3pm.