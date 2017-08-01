Three and easy for Callum

Callum Wraight is the crown green king of the Fleetwood Festival, underlining that with his third victory in the event, beating David Gwilliam in the 2017 final.

Wraight, the bookmakers’ favourite, raced into a 19-12 lead and looked poised to win.

Gwilliam knocked two counting bowls but it only delayed the inevitable as Wraight claimed the two chalks needed for victory to claim the £1,000 first prize.

In the ladies’ final Louise Ollerton beat Gill Sutton, both bowlers having survived close semi-finals.

Charley King (Blackpool) lost to Jonathan Bendrey in the under-11 final, while in the over-11 event, Molly Harris got the better of Susie Lawson.