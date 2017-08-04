Sunday Turf war for Lytham CC

It is a huge weekend for Lytham CC as they stand two matches away from a place at Old Trafford.

The first club standing in their way is Burnley, whom they meet in the quarter-final of the Lancashire Cricket Board Knockout Cup when that match is replayed this Sunday.

For both clubs it is the biggest match of the season to date.

There are high stakes in a competition where the final takes place at the home of Lancashire CC.

Lytham and Burnley will meet at Turf Moor for the second time of asking.

First up, Lytham were bowled out for 146 last month as Burnley, the 2015 Lancashire League champions, seemingly took control of the fixture.

However, rain prevented the home side’s reply, hence the rematch.

Both sides know full well what is at stake.

Dan Pickup, the Burnley captain, said: “There is no bigger incentive than playing at Old Trafford.

“It is getting real now.”

For his Lytham counterpart Danny Edwards getting to Old Trafford would be an ideal way to round off his first season back at the Church Road club.

Despite some indifferent results in the league, Edwards has no regrets about returning and views the long term future with optimism.

Edwards rejoined Lytham from Skelmersdale, where he took 66 wickets, which played no small part in the club winning the 2016 second division title in the Liverpool and District Competition.

The Lytham skipper said: “I have enjoyed my time at Lytham.

“The biggest difference at this level is that when you send a loose one down then there is more chance of it being punished at this level.”

The winners of Burnley v Lytham will meet either Clitheroe or Lowerhouse in the semi-final.

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, Great Eccleston host Torrisholme on the crest of a wave.

They will have been boosted no end by defeating Garstang, Fulwood & Broughton and Longridge to retain the Supersports T20 Trophy at Croston CC.

Saturday fixtures:

Northern Premier League: Chorley v St Annes; Fleetwood v Morecambe; Kendal v Blackpool; Leyland v Netherfield; Penrith v Lancaster; Preston v Barrow

Liverpool and District Competition: Colwyn Bay v Bootle; Formby v Southport & Birkdale; Leigh v Ainsdale; New Brighton v Lytham; Ormskirk v Wallasey; Rainhill v Northern

Palace Shield, premier division: Croston v Freckleton; Fulwood and Broughton v Eccleston; Great Eccleston v Torrisholme; Longridge v Penwortham; Rufford v Thornton Cleveleys; Vernon Carus v Garstang.

Sunday

Lancashire Cricket Board Knock-Out Cup, quarter-final: Burnley v Lytham