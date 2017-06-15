St Annes’ three-game thriller: Fylde coast cricket preview

Fylde coast cricket aims to return with a vengeance from last weekend’s washout and it’s a massive couple of days for St Annes CC.

Matt Grindley’s side head to second-placed Netherfield for a crunch clash in the Northern Premier League tomorrow and then stage the second of this season’s twenty20 double-headers on Sunday.

Grindley told The Gazette: “The weather last weekend was disappointing because we have been in good form.

“Netherfield have a good batting line-up and are always a test at their place, but we are fourth and pleased with where we are at this stage. We lost at Leyland, when we didn’t turn up, but you will always have days like that and we had good wins either side against Preston and Chorley.”

In Sunday’s T20, St Annes face Blackpool first and then Fleetwood. Blackpool arrive at Vernon Road top of south division one, having beaten both Fylde coast rivals at Stanley Park last month.

Grindley is looking forward to the derby double and expects to keep team changes to a minimum despite three games in two days.

“We like to keep a settled side and we should only be missing one or two for Sunday,” he said. “Of course this is a key weekend in the T20 for us because you really want to do well in your home games.

“The day at Blackpool was well run and hopefully ours will be too.”

Leaders Blackpool welcome champions Leyland to Stanley Park tomorrow, when South African Ockert Erasmus will be the home side’s guest professional.

The all-rounder’s five wickets helped Blackpool to victory at Netherfield in his previous sub-pro appearance for the club on the opening day. Andy Furniss is unavailable.

The quarter-finals of the Palace Shield’s Meyler Cup see Garstang visit Withnell Fold or Longridge on Sunday week, when Thornton Cleveleys are at home to Torrisholme. Other ties: Croston v Penwortham, Vernon Carus v Fulwood & Broughton

CRICKET FIXTURES

FRIDAY

Under-19s: Blackpool Bullets v Lytham Liberators

SATURDAY

Northern Premier League: Blackpool v Leyland, Fleetwood v Kendal, Netherfield v St Annes, Barrow v Chorley, Lancaster v Preston, Morecambe v Penrith

Liverpool Competition ECB premier league: Ainsdale v Lytham

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield

Premier division: Eccleston v Great Eccleston, Fulwood and Broughton v Thornton Cleveleys, Garstang v Rufford, Vernon Carus v Freckleton, Longridge v Croston, Penwortham v Torrisholme

Division One: Fylde v Whittingham and Gosnargh, Norcross v Fulwood and Broughton 2, South Shore v Garstang 2, Hoghton v Vernon Carus 2, White Coppice v Longridge 2, Withnell Fold v New Longton

Division Two: Kirkham and Wesham v Wrea Green

SUNDAY

Northern Premier League T20: St Annes v Blackpool (noon), St Annes v Fleetwood (3.30pm),

Liverpool Comp Ray Digman Knockout first round: Northern v Lytham