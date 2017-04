Matty Askin’s clash for the vacant British cruiserweight title with Craig Kennedy is back on, having been rearranged for the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on May 26.

The mouthwatering fight, to be televised on Channel 5, was set for the same venue last month but a hand injury forced St Annes-based Askin to pull out.

His manager Paul Speak told The Gazette: “Matty is going to Poland this week for some top sparring and is ecstatic to have the chance to bring the title to Blackpool.”