Fylde coast hockey round-up

Lytham St Annes’ men’s first team paid the price for a poor first half as they went down 3-0 against Crewe Vagrants.

Facing a Crewe side lying second in the table, Lytham gave away the ball too easily in the first half and seemingly forgot how to pass the ball.

As a result, they were three goals down at half-time, after which they came out fighting but never gave the visiting keeper much to do.

However Lytham did do a better job of defending and Dixon took great delight in sending one of the Crewe forwards flying over the baseline with a well-time sliding tackle.

A consolation goal was on the cards within the dying minutes but it was not to be.

The seconds were also beaten as they went down 4-1 against Didsbury Northern’s fifth team.

Lytham started the game slowly and were under pressure early on.

Didsbury scored first and had most of the play until Ryan Aldred did a spin at the top of their ‘D’ and the ball went in the goal to bring LSA level.

Goals have usually been a rallying point for Lytham this season but that wasn’t the case this time.

They were straight on the back foot and barely held onto the draw, heading in to half-time.

Lytham improved for the first few minutes of the second half but then descended into a collection of miscontrolled balls, bad passes and a lack of movement.

A bright spark of hope came when Will Stone lifted a perfect aerial ball through the wintry air to Mike Gannon, who charged at the centre of the defence, leaving Didsbury momentarily stunned.

Sadly, no goal ensued and Lytham conceded three more during the second half.

There was also a defeat for the thirds as they went down 6-1 against Formby’s fourths.

They struggled against a well-drilled Formby side, going two down after 15 minutes and trailing 3-0 at half-time.

The second half saw an improved display from Lytham but they still conceded three goals, even though Gregg Bishop scored his first goal for the club.

Blackpool’s men’s team had their biggest home defeat in more than five years when they lost 6-1 to Keswick.

It was the visitors who took the lead on a rare counter attack with a quick passing move down the right.

Blackpool’s pressure finally provided a breakthrough when Dave Morgan converted from a penalty corner.

Happy with their first half performance, Blackpool were left stunned after a mad ten minutes after the break saw them 4-1 down.

Keswick pounced upon defensive errors, growing in confidence with each attack.

In a second half to forget for the home side, five goals were shipped.

They also lost in the Lancashire Cup, going down 3-1 to a Lancaster and Morecambe side which plays two divisions above them.

The seconds also lost, going down 2-1 against Keswick in a closely-fought game.

Having trailed 2-0, Andy Mortimer pulled a goal back but it was all in vain.

There was a 2-1 win for the thirds at Kirkby Lonsdale thanks to Matt Atherton’s deflected goal and Kieran Armstrong’s tap-in.

Lytham Ladies’ first team lost 7-2 against Pendle Forest despite opening the game extremely well against the league leaders.

Some quick movement through the midfielders and forwards, great legwork and passing from Livvy Hawtin and Jen Rawlinson, along with Heidi Williams’ intricate dribbling, turned the Pendle defence inside out.

Lytham were looking strong and were first to score, through a well-worked penalty corner.

A right slip challenged the Pendle backline and Rawlinson deftly finished with a superb nudge past the keeper.

It wasn’t long before Pendle stepped on the gas and started to dominate, showing why they’re top of the division by some margin.

Green cards were flying for both teams and despite some first class marking and defending, and outstanding saves from Lauren Lockhart, Pendle found the net three times before the break.

Lytham fought impressively in the second half and had more to give, despite sustained pressure from the home side.

Becca Walker’s runs down the wing gave Lytham more opportunities and they were unlucky not to score from one of her many efforts.

Tia Pumphrey’s running caused trouble for the Pendle backs and Williams continued to make good headway despite some very physical challenges.

Hazel Cockerill was on fine form and one of her runs out of defence, beating several players on her way, gave Williams a great chance which she cleanly finished.

Unfortunately, whenever Pendle gained possession, they were very quick to move the ball on and create space.

Lytham found themselves on the receiving end of four more well-taken goals in the second half and had to chase too great a target.

There was also a 2-1 defeat for Lytham’s seconds when they met Rossall’s firsts.

The match pitted a Rossall team lying third in the table against a Lytham side which started the day ninth.

The first half got underway and Lytham were looking on good form.

Following a continual press in the opposing ‘D’, Lytham were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute.

Jasmine Wright stepped up to the mark and slotted it in to the bottom corner giving Lytham the lead – and their first goal of the season.

Rossall fought back, gaining successive penalty corners , which were well defended.

Following the initial pressure on the opposition, Rossall ladies managed to press Lytham’s defence with some strong counter attacks leading to an equaliser on 25 minutes.

Sam Evans gathered the ball in the middle of the park and broke through the centre of the Lytham St Annes defence to score a great individual equaliser.

Following several plays across the pitch, and some great chemistry between all the girls, Lytham managed several attempts on goal, met by some top goalkeeping.

After the interval, Rossall began to dominate the mid-field with Evans , Jill Perkes Wilson and Tracey Housley making determined runs.

After 48 minutes Housley put Grace McKnight through the Lytham St Annes defence and her cross-cum-shot was guided home by Sarah Urmston to put Rossall into the lead.

The last 20 minutes consisted of some good play, utilising the team’s strengths, but Lytham couldn’t find the equaliser as both teams were to be congratulated for the game of hockey they produced.

Lytham’s fourth team racked up the goals as they were 12-0 winners against their Garstang counterparts.

Lytham were never really tested as they faced a very young Garstang side.

They set out feeling confident with their very strong midfield and great strikers.

The defence worked well when the time came, clearing the ball confidently setting the midfield off on creative moves of attack.

Their goals came from Hannah Beeby (4), Lauren Gibbons(3), Jasmine Carey (4) and man of the match Tasha Webster (1).