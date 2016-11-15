Fylde coast hockey review: Lytham, Blackpool, Rossall, Garstang

Lytham Ladies’ first team lost 3-2 to Leyland and Chorley in a game where it just wasn’t their day.

They had lost Gilly Shields to injury in the opening moments when the ball hit her finger at close range, prompting a hospital trip.

Lytham created a few chances but the net evaded them every time before Leyland scored a messy goal on the counter-attack.

Lytham pushed on and gained a penalty stroke which Georgina Read put in the net – only to be made to take it again after the umpire’s whistle.

This time the ball was saved and Lytham found themselves still behind at half-time.

Leyland scored again early in the second half, which seemed to spur Lytham into playing their usual game.

Hazel Cockerill made a good move that finished with a strike to pull one back before Jenni Rawlinson scored from a Cockerill pass to level the scores.

Lytham then continued to be the better team gaining penalty corners galore, but just failing to convert.

In a breakaway move, Leyland delivered the killer blow against the run of play and Lytham could do no more.

There was better news for the seconds as they defeated Blackpool 3-1 with Jasmine Wright opening the scoring from a short corner.

Blackpool started to put the pressure on Lytham and equalised in the second half.

Lytham’s defence was under pressure but keeper Lauren Lockhart kept Blackpool at bay.

At the other end, the forwards created space and capitalised with a superb goal from Heidi Pearson.

Lytham continued to work well, earning another short corner which saw Parsons and Wright perform a neat one-two for the latter to score.

The thirds were also victorious as they beat Leyland and Chorley 6-1.

The game began well with an early goal from Fran Beeby and, although Leyland and Chorley played well, Lytham’s defence and keeper gave them little opportunity to score.

Beeby struck again as Lytham led 2-1 at half-time, after which she scored two more goals from short corners.

Lytham continued to fight for the ball in all areas of the pitch which led to a fantastic goal from Amy Collings and another short corner goal for Beeby.

Rossall were 4-1 winners against Lancaster and Morecambe.

They started on the defensive before conceding a close-range on 23 minutes to trail at half-time.

After the break, Emma Williams equalised before Jill Perkes Wilson fired Rossall ahead.

Faye Knight added a third before Elizabeth Hall completed the scoring in the closing minutes.

Garstang had a 4-0 home win over Formby with Fran Summers opening the scoring on 19 minutes from Kiery Horne’s pass.

Summers scored a second two minutes later, Di Rowe the provider, the third goal arrived when Rebecca Worthington drove a penalty flick high into the net, while Gemma Trickett’s first-time hit completed the scoring.

Blackpool Men’s firsts were left scratching their heads wondering how they came away with nothing from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Lymm.

Blackpool looked comfortable on the ball and threatened the Lymm goal throughout the first period, but went behind through a well struck shot on the turn after 15 minutes.

This was to be Lymm’s only shot at goal in the half, with the remainder of the game pressed inside the visitors half

The second half was a more even affair as Blackpool pressed to get level.

A series of penalty corners were well dealt with by Nick Rainbow, while his counterpart in the Lymm goal also made an array of good saves.

Blackpool simply couldn’t find a way through as golden opportunities were either snuffed out or simply not taken.

Sam Bury put in a shift throughout the game, and can consider himself unlucky to have finished on the losing side.

When the full time whistle blew, Blackpool were bitterly disappointed not to have at least earned a point.

The seconds’ winless streak was extended to four games as they lost 4-1 at table-topping Fylde.

Blackpool had gone out with all guns blazing and took the lead within the opening 10 minutes through Will Pickles.

However, a penalty flick levelled the scores before a second goal had Fylde in front at half-time.

Although Blackpool dominated possession early in the second half but without making it count.

Fylde then grabbed a third goal before extending their lead further with a second penalty flick.

The thirds rose to second in division six after a 3-1 win against Kendal, their fourth in a row.

Skipper Matt Atherton scored twice with Martin Hayes also on target.

A resilient defence and keeper ensured Lytham St Annes’ men’s first team recorded a 3-1 victory over City of Manchester.

Lytham decided to take the game to Manchester, taking the lead when the ball found its way to Andy Copeland.

The Manchester goalie came out to intercept, but with a little jigging and rolling, Copeland slotted the ball into the net.

Manchester struck back with a few attacking runs and, eventually, a Manchester player managed to get into the D and although they were driven wide, they hit a good reverse shot that beat keeper Dixon.

A constructive half-time teamtalk saw Lytham came out strongly but found two players carded for being a little over-enthusiastic with the fighting spirit.

The turning point was finally reached with a short corner routine as the right-hand slide positioned perfectly for Tom Evans to deflect the ball in.

About 10 minutes later and an almost identical routine ensued but Cal Duffy deflected a raised slap hit into the back of the net.

Lytham almost had the opportunity to put the game out of Manchester’s reach when Tom Atkinson managed to steal the ball from the Manchester centre-back before heading for goal – but the umpire at the other end stopped the game and sent off a Manchester spectator.

The seconds were beaten 3-1 by Kirkby Lonsdale, having trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Lewis Gannon fired through the keeper’s legs to equalise for Lytham, who paid the price for failing to convert their chances as well as losing their shape and discipline as Kirkby scored twice in quick succession.

Lytham’s thirds missed six regular players and lost 7-0 to Blackburn after conceding three in the first half and four in the second.