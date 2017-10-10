Fylde coast hockey review: Blackpool, Lytham St Annes, Rossall, Garstang

Blackpool Men were beaten 7-2 in North West division one away to a City of Manchester team relegated last season.

The hosts opened up the Blackpool defence to take the lead inside two minutes.

Dave Morgan equalised on 15 minutes but Blackpool were soon behind again after Rob Dingle deflected a shot past his keeper.

Captain Ian Swaine (right) argued

the ball had struck a City player’s knee but was shown a green card for his protests and the home side went on to lead 4-1 at the break as they dominated possession.

Jay Currey and Simon Thomas tried to inspire Blackpool in the second half but a fifth goal put the game out of sight. Morgan doubled his tally from a penalty corner but City added two late goals.

Blackpool 2 lost heavily again, this time 8-0 at home to Bolton’s senior side. Bolton scored in the first minute and were two up after five.

However, Blackpool kept their heads up and were in the ascendancy for a while, though they conceded a third on the break just before half-time.

Bolton continued to pounce on any mistakes but Tim Wilson was unlucky not to pull one back when his shot struck the bar.

Lytham Ladies made it three straight win in the North Hockey League with a 5-0 home victory over Longridge.

Georgia Perkins converted a well-executed short corner to open the scoring early on and Georgina Read found the far corner to double the lead by half-time.

Perkins scored her second in a goalmouth scramble and completed her hat-trick after an excellent counter-attack by Rebecca Pearson and Read.

In the closing moments, Emily Adams’ spectacular run resulted in a penalty which Becca Walker flicked home.

Amie Knighton and Gabby Little were outstanding in defence to shut Longridge down.

Lytham 2 climbed to second in Lancashire Central division one with an emphatic 10-2 win over bottom club Brookfields. Natasha Webster’s strike and a penalty flick from Malley Parsons soon put Lytham two up.

Lisa Swaine made it three with an unstoppable strike from a short corner and a dominant Lytham side led 6-0 at half-time after quickfire goals from Heidi Pearson, Lily Chadwick and Swaine’s second.

Lytham kept the pressure up as Jasmine Carey scored the seventh and two more by Swaine took her tally to four.

Brookfields fought on and pulled two back before Chadwick’s second sealed an excellent Lytham display.

Lytham 3 have just one point from three games in division two after their 5-0 defeat away to leaders Fulwood.

Keeper Arizona made some fine saves but Lytham were three down by half-time.

They attacked with greater confidence in the second half and used the wings effectively but could not prevent the hosts scoring twice more.

Lytham Men are up to third in North Two West after a 7-1 home win over a disorderly West Derby side.

The Merseyside visitors were out to shake up their hosts and one of their players was soon shown a green card.

Lytham opened the scoring with a Matt Shawcross drag-flick from a penalty corner.

Shawcross doubled the tally with a spectacular reverse strike into the roof of the net and they added three more from Joe Ashton, Neil Mallalieu and Shawcross’ hat-trick goal.

Adam Dixon made some brilliant saves to keep West Derby at bay and Lytham scored twice more, captain Will Stone completing the scoring by converting a penalty flick.

Leaders Rossall Ladies have the last 100 per cent record in Lancashire Central division one after winning their top of the table clash away to Preston 6-1.

Rossall were soon creating chances and took the lead when Jenny McPhee blasted home. She added a second after a great run down the right from Jill Wilson only for Preston to make it 2-1 at half-time with a close-range strike.

Rossall were soon on the attack again and dominated the second half as player of the match Lucia Stefani scored twice.

Other goals came from Beth Tolley, after another fantastic Wilson cross, and Gemma Prestwich.

Garstang Ladies were 5-1 winners at home to Leyland and Chorley. There were early chances as Josie Rice shot just wide and Di Roe struck the bar, while Leyland had a goal disallowed.

Garstang netted two in as many minutes as Fran Summers scored from a pass by Rebecca Worthington, who then scored herself, set up by Hannah Crawshay.

Worthington intercepted a clearance and beat the keeper one-on-one for her second.

Leyland pulled one back to make it 3-1 at half-time but Garstang came out brighter for the second half as Worthington crossed for Summers to collect her second.

Roe was thwarted before Rice completed the scoring with a reverse stick edge shot.